A two-year-old fundraiser launched by Damar Hamlin has soared past $3 million in donations in the hours since his on-field collapse.

Before joining the NFL, Hamlin — then known as a safety for the University of Pittsburgh — organized a community toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks, about 10 minutes outside of Pittsburgh.

At the time of its launch, Hamlin’s GoFundMe raised several thousands of dollars, and the toys were distributed at the childcare center in McKees Rocks that Hamlin said he used to attend. It is now co-run by his mother, Nina.

“Just seeing role models in person, I feel like that’s big in kid’s lives, something that we haven’t always had in Pittsburgh,” Damar said in an interview at the time. Video footage featured him hugging and high-fiving kids and signing autographs. “I’m thankful I can even be in this position.”

A friend of Hamlin’s said at the time he wasn’t surprised by his generosity.

“He’s been working hard and giving back already,” the friend, who was only identified by his first name, Gio, said. “He’s someone I see being a future Man of the Year in the NFL.”

Now, as the young NFL player remains hospitalized, over 132,000 supporters from across the country are rallying to show support by donating to the GoFundMe page. GoFundMe verified the page in a Twitter statement, though it’s not clear how the money will be distributed yet.

About an hour after Hamlin’s televised collapse, the fundraiser surpassed $74,000. It broke $1 million by about 11:40 p.m. Now, collections have exceeded $3.4 million.

Comments on the GoFundMe page reveal donations have been made by other NFL team supporters, including people who have identified themselves as members of Giants, Packers and Steelers Nation.

“Following his injury on the field tonight, fans across the country are showing their support for him and his family by donating to his fundraiser,” GoFundMe tweeted Monday night.

Donations can be made by visiting https://gofund.me/01e78364