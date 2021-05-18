Danny Garcia and his trainer/father, Angel, have teased the idea for some time, but now they’re ready to make the move up to 154 pounds.

The Philadelphian is hoping to move up from 147 after 11 welterweight fights. He went 8-3, won a championship, and knocked out five opponents in a seven-year span.

In his most recent fight, he lost a unanimous decision to the current WBC and IBF champion, Errol Spence.

“I feel like at this point in my career I can’t put that strain on my body to get down to a smaller weight,” said Garcia, 33. “My goal is to be a three-division world champion, and I feel like this is the perfect time to start my new journey. You’ll see a rejuvenated, strong Danny Garcia.”

Moving up in weight has generated more success for Garcia. Some people believe his best days were at 140 pounds, where he went undefeated and beat the likes of Zab Judah, Amir Khan, and Lucas Matthysse. Overall, Garcia’s record is 36-3 with 21 knockouts.

The power of Garcia’s special left hook transitioned well from 140 to 147 as he became a two-division world champion, but there are valid questions as to whether he can do the same at 154. A lot of the contenders at 154 aren’t a light 154; they’re big, explosive athletes like Jarrett Hurd, Jermell Charlo, and Jeison Rosario.

“Most of those guys lose a lot of weight, starve themselves, dry out to make that 154,” Garcia said. “But I have more experience. I’ll be faster than them. I know for sure it’s going to help me a lot more than it’s going to hurt me.”

Garcia said his walk-around weight is 165 to 170 pounds, so it won’t be as hard to cut weight to 147. Another thing to consider is that a bigger Garcia may mean a stronger one, which would be impressive if he keeps the same speed.

The welterweight division is regarded as one of the best in boxing, but the talent level is strong at 154, too. Garcia said he believes both 147 and 154 include high-level fighters, but the super-welterweight fighters are more traditional as opposed to the unorthodox styles at welterweight.

“I’m a big name, but they’re going to think I’m a smaller man, so they may think it’s going to be easy,” Garcia said.

“Those seven pounds make a big difference when it comes down to how those guys can crack,” Premier Boxing Champions analyst Ray Flores said. “At 154, you have very formidable names, but many of them have not fought on that massive stage like Danny Garcia.”

Garcia wants to fight in September or October, and there are many options who come to mind as solid first tests. One popular name is another Philly native and former champion, Julian Williams. An all-Philly fight always makes the eyes open a little wider, but don’t expect Garcia to ever fight Williams or any other Philly boxer. He looks at them more as allies. When some Philly fighters prepare for big fights, there’s usually a text from Garcia wishing them the best.

“I don’t have a thrill of fighting another Philly fighter,” Garcia said. “I’d rather beat other people. I just feel like we should rule the world together and not fight each other.”

Right before his fight with Spence, Garcia said he was in some of the best shape of his career, and that’s still the case. Right now he’s spending time with his family and awaiting the next opportunity. He isn’t closing the door on fighting at 147 if the right opportunity presents itself.

“All the greats have done what I’m about to do,” Garcia said. “I want to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters ever.”