Dawn Staley has one of the most impressive all-around basketball resumes in the history of the game, and the journey to get there is just as amazing.
From the projects of North Philly, Staley’s parents could only afford puzzles for her Christmas gifts. Now Staley has put the pieces together on an incredible career for more than three decades.
Netflix’s documentary series The Playbook highlights five coaches who have championship resumes. Staley was chosen to take part in the five-episode series with Doc Rivers, Jill Ellis, Jose Mourinho and Patrick Mouratoglou.
The series is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.
“It’s a great honor,” Staley said. “I think I was chosen because I have a great story.”
Staley is featured in the fifth and final episode, where she gives her five rules for success in sports and life.
The five rules are:
1) Bring your own ball 2) Growth takes place outside of your comfort zone 3)Create a home-court advantage 4) The 24-hour rule 5) What is delayed is not denied
Those five rules sum up Staley’s journey. As the only girl playing basketball in her neighborhood growing up, she had to find ways to stay on the court.
“Sometimes you just go out there and you’re not welcomed,” Staley said. “You have to endure so much. But then when you keep going out there and you let them know you’re not going anywhere, then if one of them were so absent-minded and didn’t bring a ball and got my ball, then guess what ... you can’t play without this ball right here, and this ball is not going to play without its owner being on the court.”
Staley starred at the University of Virginia, and like many Black kids who grew up in the inner city, it was her first experience in a white-dominated environment.
That can lead to code-switching, conforming, or simply shutting down due to not being relatable to those around you. From playing AAU, going to Virginia, playing basketball overseas and coaching at South Carolina, Staley has been out of her comfort zone.
“I wasn’t necessarily comfortable outside of the projects that I grew up in,” Staley said. “I look at those uncomfortable experiences and being at South Carolina ... I’m okay now.”
An argument can be made that Staley’s best work in basketball has come as a head coach. And that would be saying a lot, considering she was a two-time Naismith Player of the Year and six-time WNBA All-Star, but her impact as a coach goes so much deeper than herself.
She came home to Philadelphia and coached Temple while being a WNBA basketball player. The 2004-05 team went a perfect 19-0 in the Atlantic 10 and 28-4 overall. Staley took on a massive challenge when she went to South Carolina. She was entering what is called “SEC country.” Football is the lifeblood of that area.
“[South Carolina fans] made women’s basketball a lifestyle,” Staley said. “It’s a beautiful thing. No one could’ve imagined us doing what we’re doing at little ol' Columbia, South Carolina.”
The documentary shows Staley taking South Carolina from a school with low attendance to finishing No. 1 in the country. The 2017 national championship run is also highlighted in documentary, as well as the importance of the recruitment of A’ja Wilson, who was the WNBA’s MVP this season.
Staley said when the 2017 team won the national title, she wanted every player she’s coach to feel like they played a role.
“We made sure once we won that every single one of my former players who have played for me at Temple and South Carolina and all of our coaching staffs that were with us, we all got them like miniature national championship trophies,” Staley said.
The funniest part to all of that is Staley didn’t even see herself as a basketball coach. It’s why when people watch The Playbook, she hopes viewers can take away important life lessons.
“I hope to be a beacon of hope,” Staley said. “I hope they find my story to be one that gives them that extra oomph to go out there and accomplish it.”