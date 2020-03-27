Villanova will announce Drexel coach Denise Dillon as its new women’s basketball coach this afternoon, according to a source with direct knowledge of the decision.
Dillon played at Villanova for Harry Perretta, who is retiring after 42 seasons as Villanova’s head coach. She had coached Drexel for the last 17 seasons, and was named the Colonial Athletic Association women’s coach of the year this season after leading the Dragons to a share of the CAA regular season title and a top seed in the canceled CAA tournament.
A Big 5 hall of famer from her own Villanova days, Dillon is a former Cardinal O’Hara star. Drexel had been above .500 once in the dozen years before she got there. Year 2, after serving as an interim coach in Year 1, she was 19-10 and never looked back, the Dragons averaging a little more than 20 wins a season.
Over the last four seasons, Drexel won 96 games, even with the unfinished business this year after the coronavirus pandemic shut things down with the Dragons four minutes away from starting the CAA tournament.
She doesn’t just replace her old coach. She takes over for a legend. Perretta was Villanova’s coach before there was a Big East or Big 5 City Series women’s play. A beloved figure in women’s basketball circles, and local hoop circles, Perretta’s team won at least 20 games in 20 different seasons, topped by 29-4 in 1981-82, and also a run to the NCAA Elite Eight in 2002-03.