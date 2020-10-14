Altuve’s problem appears to be mental. When the infield met with the pitcher for a mound meeting, Altuve stayed back in his own world, contemplating his mistakes. His two errors in Game 2 led to two runs, and the Astros lost by two. His bad throws in Game 3 resulted in three runs, and the Astros lost 5-2. The series may be different if he was playing at his usual defensive level.