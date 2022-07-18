In a crushing blow during what would have been his last 110m hurdles race before starting his professional football career, Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen was disqualified for a false start Sunday.

According to the sensitive timers of the starting blocks, Allen didn’t actually begin the world championships final before the starting pistol shot, but rather, he reacted too quickly. He was not allowed to run the race under protest.

The former University of Oregon track standout and football player was participating on his home turf of Eugene, Ore., hoping to win gold ahead of joining the Eagles in training camp next week.

“It’s a little frustrating,” Allen told reporters, reflecting on how close he was to nothing being wrong with the start of what could have been an excellent run. “There are a lot of variables in a race.

“I know I didn’t react until I heard the gun.”

In reference to the rule, he said, “It’s so absolute; it kind of sucks.”

» READ MORE: Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen runs third-fastest 110-meter hurdles time ever

At least one Eagles teammate was monitoring Allen’s race and reacted with sympathy.

Grant Holloway and Trey Cunningham won gold and silver, respectively, for the United States after Allen’s disqualification.

Allen did not appear to let the disappointment of the race throw off his future plans, however.

“My goal is to play in the NFL and help, right now, the Eagles win the Super Bowl,” he said.