Local sports artist Dhwani Saraiya designed a T-shirt for the Flyers’ home opener: ‘One of the coolest feelings’

Every fan in attendance for the Flyers’ home opener Monday went home with a Dhwani Saraiya special: a giveaway shirt with a hand-drawn Flyers design.

Saraiya, a local sports artist originally from Edison, N.J., has now collaborated with all five Philly-area franchises, but the Flyers shirt was her first go at designing a giveaway item.

“This has been a dream of mine for so long,” Saraiya, 27, said. “... Doing something physical that fans can have and hold on to for a long time, that’s one of the coolest feelings as an artist.”

After years of posting her art on social media, Saraiya has built a cult following, but you might recognize some of her work: Saraiya designed the City Connect mural at Citizens Bank Park, and has worked on illustrations for the Eagles, Sixers, and Union.

For her latest collaboration, Saraiya drew Flyers players with the Philadelphia skyline in the background, using the comic book art style that inspired her early work.

“I love the detailing of the skyline,” she said. “It really makes it like an architect kind of illustration, and the ruler marks, it really is representative of the whole brand design for this season.”

Basketball was Saraiya’s first love before quickly falling deeper into Philly sports fandom, soon embracing the Eagles and the Phillies. But she’d never ventured much into hockey — until now.

Before Monday’s home opener, her first time at an NHL game, Flyers captain Sean Couturier surprised her with a framed print of the design, signed by the entire team.

“I just moved into a new office, so that’s going to be the first thing that goes up there,” Saraiya said. “Seeing the players react the same way the fans do to the things that I draw, and the fact that they were able to sign it and frame it for me, that’s something I’m going to cherish forever.”