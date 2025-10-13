Flyers pay tribute Bernie Parent ahead of home opener against the Florida Panthers

Prior to Monday’s home opener, the Flyers paid tribute to legendary goaltender Bernie Parent, who died on Sept. 21 at age 80.

In lieu of the traditional moment of silence, the Flyers opted to honor Parent with a round of applause.

“Whoever he met, Bernie left a lasting impression. Now, we ask all of you to show the same passion he lived for with a standing ovation to celebrate Bernard Marcel Parent,” public address announcer Lou Nolan said to conclude the video tribute.

Fans rang down with “Bernie” chants at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Flyers skated with a No. 1 patch on their jerseys, and placed his number behind both goals in his honor, which will remain for the entire 2025-26 season.

On Nov. 21, the Flyers will host a celebra

tion of life for Parent, open to the public, at Xfinity Mobile Arena. On Nov. 22 against the Devils, the Flyers will have a ceremonial puck drop from his family.

Parent played 10 seasons with the Flyers, and was the starting goaltender on both of the Flyers’ Stanley Cup-winning teams in 1974 and 1975. He won the Vezina Trophy and the Conn Smythe Trophy in both seasons, and his number was retired by the Flyers in 1979.