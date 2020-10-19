When the Los Angeles Dodgers trailed 3-1 to the Atlanta Braves, some of the talk centered around how L.A. had its pitchers lined up for a comeback. The Dodgers held the Braves to three, one and three runs in Games 5-7 to complete the comeback.
It’s the Dodgers' third NL pennant in four years. Meanwhile, the Braves made the NLCS for the first time since 2001, but their World Series drought (1999) was extended.
Both teams traded punches. The Braves led 3-2 before two no-doubt home runs from Kike Hernandez and Cody Bellinger in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.
The Dodgers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. It’s a fitting matchup, given that they were the two best teams record-wise in the shortened 60-game season.
Missed opportunities will probably haunt the Braves for a while, especially considering they lost by a run. In the fourth inning, the Braves had runners on second and third with no outs. Then came your rare 5-2-5-6 double play that eliminated both runners in scoring position.
There was also Mookie Betts' game-changing defense. He didn’t hit a home run at the plate, but his robbery of Freddie Freeman proved to be the difference. It was Betts' third straight game with a momentum-shifting catch.
The Tennessee Titans have been around since the 1997 season (originally Tennessee Oilers), and rebranded in 1999. A lot of great running backs have followed, and Derrick Henry’s latest 200-yard effort had former Titans All-Pro Chris Johnson making a bold claim.
“Titans have the best running backs in NFL HISTORY,” Johnson said on Twitter.
Johnson typed the word history in all caps, meaning he meant what he said. It’s a bold statement, but if you look at the history since 1999, Tennessee has a deep field of talented running backs.
Johnson, Henry, DeMarco Murray, Lendale White, Travis Henry, Chris Brown and Eddie George each have topped 1,000 yards since 1999. The Titans have had a running back surpass 1,000 yards in 16 of those 21 seasons. The Bengals and Rams are tied for second with 14.
Henry is well on his way to making that 17 of 22 seasons. He has 588 rushing yards through five games. He’s on pace for more than 1,880 yards.
George in his prime was one of the NFL’s best, and Johnson is one of only seven running backs to hit run for more than 2,000 yards. This doesn’t even include the Houston Oilers' rushing leaders, because then you’d add Earl Campbell and Lorenzo White.
Since 1999, the Titans have a strong case for the best group of running backs, and Henry’s success will only strengthen that position.
WNBA player and Philly native Natasha Cloud has been one of the most vocal athletes in 2020 about social injustice and the importance of voting. She’s done more than just talk about it. Cloud sat out the 2020 WNBA season to focus more on evoking change in the justice system, and she’s also one of more than 50 athletes associated with More Than a Vote — a group combating voter suppression.
Cloud’s latest work is partnering with Red Bull, Philadelphia based retailer Ps & Qs, and Converse to encourage voters to take action. Today is the last day to vote in Pennsylvania.
Cloud is selling T-shirts that say, “Take your voice and power back.” All proceeds will go to the nonprofit organization When We All Vote.
If 2020 wasn’t already weird enough for you, today is the third Monday Night Football doubleheader through six weeks.
The 5 p.m. showdown between the Chiefs and Bills on Fox is a postponed game, and the Cowboys-Cardinals matchup will be the Monday night game on ESPN.
Both games offer intriguing story lines. The Chiefs and Bills are both coming off their first loss. Someone will rebound while the other will have a puzzling two-game losing streak (unless there’s a tie).
This will be the first game since Jan 3, 2016 that a quarterback other than Dak Prescott will start a game for the Cowboys. Prescott started 69 consecutive games since he was drafted.
Andy Dalton, who started nine seasons and 133 games in Cincinnati, is the new quarterback. Dalton has two Pro Bowl appearances, with his most recent coming in 2016. Starting with today’s game against the high-flying Cardinals offense, it’ll be up to him to keep the Cowboys in control of the NFC East.