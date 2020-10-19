WNBA player and Philly native Natasha Cloud has been one of the most vocal athletes in 2020 about social injustice and the importance of voting. She’s done more than just talk about it. Cloud sat out the 2020 WNBA season to focus more on evoking change in the justice system, and she’s also one of more than 50 athletes associated with More Than a Vote — a group combating voter suppression.