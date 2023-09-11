DraftKings apologizes for 9/11-themed bets on New York teams

DraftKings apologized on Monday after offering a 9/11-themed parlay to bettors on its mobile app.

Screenshots of the parlay have been circulating since Sunday night, as DraftKings, a Boston based company, offered a “Never Forget: Bet these New York teams to win tonight on 9/11″ parlay that included the New York Mets, New York Yankees and New York Jets all to win their games on Monday — the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 — at +651 odds. The parlay was taken down on Monday morning.

DraftKings has since issued an apology.

”We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11,” DraftKings said in the statement. “We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the family’s of those who were directly affected.”

The Jets will host the Bills on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium, and the Mets will play Diamondbacks at Citi Field. The Yankees will face the Red Sox in Boston.