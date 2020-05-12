The list is based on the best lineup, and with that being said, it’s hard to argue against Green’s placement. As the center in the Warriors’ “Death Lineup,” Green played a key role. His ability to switch and guard every position while also protecting the rim helped the Warriors maintain a dominant defense while dismantling opponents offensively. The Warriors lineup finished the 2017 NBA Finals with the highest net rating in NBA Finals history, recording a 142.0 offensive rating while stifling the Cavs with a 96.3 defensive rating.