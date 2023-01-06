TOWSON, Md. — Off to a strong start in Colonial Athletic Association play, Drexel entered Thursday’s game with a chance to knock off the preseason pick to win the conference in Towson.

However, the Dragons couldn’t take advantage of a Tigers team without one of its top players and fell, 64-58.

“We had a great opportunity on the road today, and I think we probably will look back and be very frustrated how we kind of let one slide away that was getable,” Drexel coach Zach Spiker said.

Stat leaders

Drexel was led offensively by guard Mate Okros, who scored 14 points off the bench, eight coming in the first half. Amari Williams also scored in double figures, finishing with 10 points.

“Was great to see him have success,” Spiker said of Okros. “I’m not sure there’s a better, more all bought-in, coachable player that understands what’s going on. He’s selfless. He doesn’t have to start. He’s about the team.”

With second-leading scorer Cam Holden (15 points per game) out, guard Nicolas Timberlake carried the scoring load for the Tigers, finishing with 24 points. Sekou Sylla (11 points) and Charles Thompson (10) also finished with double figures.

What we saw

Towson (9-6, 1-1 CAA) opened the game hot, jumping out to an 11-3 lead before Drexel (8-7, 2-1) settled in and went on an 8-0 run to tie things up. The Dragons and Tigers went back and forth for most of the half, but a strong close to the frame from Towson gave it a 30-24 lead entering the break.

The second half started all Tigers as they opened the period with a 16-5 run to put them up by 17. The Dragons, however, didn’t fold, going on a 13-0 run to cut their deficit to just three with 6 minutes, 25 seconds remaining, but Towson was able to regroup and close the game out.

The Dragons had a bench-heavy game, as the reserves outscored the starters, 30-28. Drexel shot 40.7% from the field, including 29.2% from deep, and shot 3 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Game-changing play

Leading by six opening the second frame, the Tigers went on a 16-5 run, starting the half 6 of 6 from the field, including 2 of 2 from deep, to take a commanding 44-27 lead.

The huge spurt gave the Tigers some breathing room to withstand a late push from Drexel.

Up next

The Dragons return to the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Saturday to take on Monmouth (2 p.m., Flo Hoops).