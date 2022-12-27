As the new year quickly approaches, both Drexel basketball programs are gearing up for Colonial Athletic Association play. The men’s and women’s teams are in different spots entering the conference slate, but with over half the season left, there is still a lot of hoops left to play.

Through 11 games on the women’s side, Drexel head coach Amy Mallon has her squad at 8-3, with two of the team’s three losses coming by one possession. The men’s program has been a bit more up and down, sitting at 6-6 and losing four of five by just a point.

Both teams open league play on Thursday, the men hosting Elon (4 p.m./FloHoops) and the women visiting UNC Wilmington (7 p.m./FloHoops).

Through nonconference matchups and some tournament play, here are three observations of Drexel basketball.

Formidable freshmen

Freshmen play has been paramount for both teams thus far, as they are starting at least one first-year player, but on the women’s side, Kylie Lavelle showed early in the season that she could be one of the best rookies in the nation.

Lavelle has missed the last six contests due to injury, but her first five games of the season were nothing short of terrific. The 6-foot-2 forward out of Riverside High School (Moosic, Pa.) averages 18.6 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game, shooting 58.7% from the field and going 5-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Lavelle, who is expected to return, isn’t the only impressive freshman on the women’s team as Grace O’Neill (Archbishop Carroll) has started all 11 games this season and averages 7.6 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, and 1.8 assists per game.

On the men’s side, point guard Justin Moore has been a pivotal piece in his first season with the Dragons. The Archbishop Wood product has started 10 of 11 games and is averaging 7.6 PPG, 2.7 RPG and 2.1 APG — though he has struggled with efficiency, posting 37.0/12.5/52.0 shooting splits.

Freshman Kobe MaGee recently entered the rotation and scored at least five points in the last three games.

Her name is Keishana Washington.

Throughout the season, Washington has undoubtedly been one of the best players in the nation. She is leading the country in scoring at 28.7 PPG, just ahead of Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist (28.0 PPG), and is doing so efficiently, shooting 45% from the field, 35.2% from three and 85.9% from the free throw line.

The graduate student guard from Ontario arguably had the best performance of her career to date in an 86-82 overtime victory over Penn State, scoring a career-best 42 points and adding four rebounds and assists. All her points came before the extra period, marking a program record for scoring in regulation. The explosion capped off a five-game stretch where she averaged 32 PPG.

Washington was named National Player of the Week for the second time in her career following the Penn State game (she scored 32 earlier that week in a win over Dartmouth).

“She’s been showing us since the start of the season what she’s able to do, from a scoring standpoint but [also] just a leadership standpoint on the floor,” Mallon said after the Penn State game.

CAA preseason poll on point

Entering the season, expectations for both Drexel basketball programs differed. The women’s team was picked to win the CAA, while the men were slated to finish 7th out of 13. As conference play begins, those slots from the preseason poll have been pretty dead on.

Drexel men currently have the sixth-best overall record in the CAA. Big man Amari Williams has been as advertised, leading the team in scoring at 14.5 PPG while providing stellar defense, averaging 1.9 blocks per game and steals per game. Coletrane Washington has played well in an expanded role, averaging 12.8 PPG while shooting 37.2% from three.

The women’s team currently has the best overall record in the CAA, one game ahead of Delaware, while the rest of the conference has between three and six wins. With solid play from Washington, Lavelle, Grace O’Neill (7.6 PPG, 5.1 rebounds), and Maura Hendrixson who statistically is the second-best three-point shooter on the team, the Dragons look like a team primed to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years.

