Philadelphia-based Playfly Sports, a sports marketing company, on Thursday announced it had added to its college sports multimedia rights business and esports holdings with the acquisition and rebranding of OutFront Media Sports, Collegiate Star League, and WorldGaming Network. The combined group is to be called Playfly Sports Properties.
Regarding the addition of Outlook, Playfly said in a statement it would continue to provide “top-tier management of multimedia rights solutions for universities, high school state associations, sports venues, conferences, teams and other properties.”
In adding Collegiate Star League and WorldGaming, the company said it will create a “more visible and stronger on-campus esports presence for student and alumni engagement, college scholarships, and possible career paths into esports.”
Playfly was founded by media and sports executive Michael Schreiber, who will also serve as the expanded company’s CEO. Baltimore-based investment firm Access Holdings and media company Sinclair Broadcast Group are also investors.
“Now more than ever is the time to support our partners in the college and high school world,” Schreiber said in a statement. “This year continues to be the truest test of our long-term partnerships where we must work together to support our communities and families.”