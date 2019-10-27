Carson Wentz clearly has adapted the quarterback’s Hippocratic Oath: First, he does no harm. On a rainy day with 20-mph winds and gusts up to 40 mph, Wentz was 17-for-24 for 172 yards and a touchdown, but he threw no interceptions. He occasionally held on to the ball too long, which led to his two other sacks, but that’s preferable to forcing passes and eating turnovers. And, in the end, he was polished. Nursing an 11-point lead, he ran for first downs twice in the fourth quarter. His late passes were thrown with care and discretion. He finished with a 104.9 passer rating. He snapped a 5-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert in the second quarter and he connected on a 38-yard double-move to Alshon Jeffery that turned into a touchdown and gave the Eagles a 24-13 lead. Wentz hit didn’t win the game, but that wasn’t his first job. His first job was to not lose it.