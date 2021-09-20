Eagles coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Monday afternoon defensive end Brandon Graham ruptured his Achilles during a 17-11 loss Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers. Graham will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

“Brandon will be out for the year,” Sirianni said. “When you lose a player like Brandon Graham, there are many different roles and hats that Brandon wears. A lot of us have to be ready to step in and fill the void.

“That’s Ryan Kerrigan as far as setting the edge and rushing the passer like BG does. That’s also Fletcher Cox taking an even bigger leadership role with the absence of Brandon. It’s not just a one-man show.

“It’s going to take all of us to replace a good leader like him.”

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon. Ertz is vaccinated, which means there’s still a chance he can be cleared in time to play Monday night at Dallas.

Current NFL COVID-19 protocols require no symptoms and consecutive negative tests for a player to be elevated from the COVID-19 list. During the loss to San Francisco, Ertz split playing time with fellow tight end Dallas Goedert. Ertz played in 37 offensive snaps, while Goedert had 38 snaps. In two games, Ertz has three catches for 40 yards.

Sirianni also said right guard Brandon Brooks strained his pec in Week 2. Brooks, who exited Sunday’s game and didn’t return, is expected to be placed on the injured reserved list, although the team hopes his injury is not season-ending. Linebacker Davion Taylor (calf) is considered day-to-day, according to Sirianni.

Eagles players were not required to visit the team facility in South Philadelphia as they typically would for Monday film sessions. With their next game Monday night at Dallas, the team pushed back its schedule one day.

The coaching staff plans to meet with players Tuesday to review film and begin preparing for the Cowboys.

Sirianni had several rookie moments during his first loss as a head coach. He had multiple questionable play calls and decisions during critical moments as the Eagles let a winnable game slip away on their home field. On Monday, he spent a moment reflecting on his miscues.

“This accountability thing only works if I’m holding myself accountable first,” Sirianni said. “Everything is going to start with me. If I’m down, then the staff’s down and the team is going to be down. That’s how I view my role. If I want the players to do it, I need to do it first. I’ll evaluate every play call like how I evaluate every play with the players.

“It’s not a fun process, but it’s a necessary process. I’m not looking to drag myself through the mud, but if I need to I will for one and one reason alone, which is to get better. I think we all need to be in that mode and we’ll have a better chance to win next week.”