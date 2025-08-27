Last season, the Eagles sputtered out of the gate, and they won the Super Bowl.

This season, expect no better … and no worse.

The Birds remain the most talented team in the NFL, and they should be favorites to win a second straight championship, but, like last season, a cascade of issues is apt to sabotage their first month as they host the vengeful Cowboys, visit the mighty Chiefs, host a Rams team that nearly beat them in the playoffs, and make one more visit to dreaded Tampa Bay.

The challenges are different in 2025, but the result might be the same as 2024: a 2-2 record, or worse.

Last season, the offense had a new coordinator, a new running back, a new right guard who, as a younger player, had refused to play guard, and a center who’d played only 35 snaps at the position in his first two seasons, all in his rookie year, and without much distinction.

After the first month, though, coordinator Kellen Moore had realized that running back Saquon Barkley would be virtually unstoppable as right guard Mekhi Becton grew accustomed to his new role and Cam Jurgens settled into the job of replacing Eagles legend Jason Kelce.

Last season, the defense had a new coordinator, a new linebacker, a new safety, and a rookie cornerback. The best defensive lineman was, by far, 15-year veteran Brandon Graham, and free-agent edge rusher Bryce Huff was limited by injury and ability.

After the first month, though, coordinator Vic Fangio had learned the best way to use linebacker Zack Baun, had learned to limit the inclusion of Huff, had learned that rookie corner Quinyon Mitchell was elite, and was able to include rookie nickel corner Cooper DeJean, who’d been injured. He’d also figured out the best rotation for young tackles Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo (use more), and Jordan Davis (use less).

The Eagles last season faced strong competition: a neutral-site, ugly win over the Packers, a home loss to a strong Falcons club that faded, an uglier win in New Orleans, and a typically ugly road loss to Tampa. Then a bye, then 10 straight wins and a Super Bowl title.

This season looks like it will be similar, but for mostly different reasons.

Again, there is a new offensive coordinator, sort of. Moore is the Saints’ new head coach, and Nick Sirianni promoted Kevin Patullo, who’d served for the previous four seasons as his passing coordinator. He will be Jalen Hurts’ fifth play-caller in his six NFL seasons, and Patullo has never called plays.

Again, there will be a new right guard, and Tyler Steen has played just 251 snaps at the position in his two previous seasons.

Again, there will be a new linebacker, most likely rookie Jihaad Campbell.

Again, there will be a new cornerback … but who? To hear Fangio talk, he’s not the biggest fan of ninth-year veteran Adoree’ Jackson. Howie Roseman traded valuable and versatile defensive lineman Thomas Booker for third-year corner Jakorian Bennett, who has made plays since his arrival. Third-year fourth-rounder Kelee Ringo, despite his size and athleticism, seems to have wasted his chance to win the starting spot. All of which might eventually move DeJean outside — if he doesn’t have to play safety full-time.

Again, there will be a new safety, but the specifics of that situation dovetail nicely into perhaps the biggest issue the club faces:

Injury.

Even after a shoulder injury early in training camp, second-round rookie Drew Mukuba had won the starting job over impetuous veteran Sydney Brown. However, Mukuba last week suffered a hamstring injury, which puts his availability in question for next Thursday’s season opener against the Cowboys. DeJean has played the position frequently this training camp.

The biggest injury concern is left guard Landon Dickerson, who, two weeks ago, underwent minor surgery to fix his right knee, which he’d initially injured in college. The Eagles won’t count him out for the opener, but how game-ready could he possibly be? Sure, Dickerson at 70% might be better than Brett Toth at 100%, or even 110%, but Dickerson at 100% is a three-time Pro Bowl player who, combined with tackle Jordan Mailata, forms the best left side of the best offensive line in the league.

Oh yes: Mailata suffered a concussion in practice last week, his second training-camp concussion in three years. Weird. There’s no telling how the concussion will affect Mailata in the days and weeks to come, but it’s telling that the Eagles quickly reacquired Mailata’s backup from last year, Fred Johnson, via trade.

The superb play of that offensive line last year not only helped Barkley enjoy the best season of any player in franchise history, but it also allowed Hurts to become ultraconservative. Hurts led the NFL in turnovers from the beginning of the 2023 season through the first four games of 2024. However, he committed just four turnovers in his next 15 games, counting playoffs, throwing 19 touchdown passes and just two interceptions.

This, in part, was because the line gave him more than three seconds to throw, which ranked second in the regular season and first in the playoffs. This, in part, was because Hurts remains elusive, and because Hurts always is threat to run (which makes defenses less aggressive as pass rushers), but it mainly was because the Eagles’ pass protection was embarrassingly good.

The pass protection will need to be just as elite this season. Why?

Because teams certainly will focus on stopping Barkley, whose seven touchdown runs of 60 yards or more (including playoffs) were an NFL record.

That means it will be up to Hurts to beat teams with his arm.

He managed that nicely in the NFC championship game and the Super Bowl, when he averaged 233.5 yards and threw for three TDs with one interception; he also ran for four touchdowns to end drives often fueled by his passing.

However, in those games both A.J. Brown, perhaps the best receiver in Eagles history, and DeVonta Smith, whose skills might outstrip even Brown’s, were healthy.

Neither was fully healthy for much of training camp; Brown had a hamstring issue, and Smith had a nagging groin.

Even if they’re full-go next Thursday, they’ve missed crucial practice reps with Hurts. Yes, they’ve been together for three full seasons, but there’s no such thing in the NFL as plug-and-play.

All of these concerns should be reconciled by autumn, but it’s gonna to be a tough rest of the summer.