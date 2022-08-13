The Eagles will add two of the best pass rushers in their history to the team’s Hall of Fame later this year.

Hugh Douglas and Trent Cole, both members of the team during the 2000s, will be inducted into the Eagles’ Hall of Fame on Nov. 27 when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers. The organization announced the news during Friday’s preseason opener against the New York Jets.

Cole, a fifth-round pick by the Eagles in 2005, spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the team and made two Pro Bowls. The edge rusher from Cincinnati finished second-team all-pro in 2009 after tallying 12.5 sacks. He finished his 12-year career with the Indianapolis Colts and retired with 90.5 sacks, 133 tackles for loss, and 21 forced fumbles. His 85.5 sacks as an Eagle is second all-time behind only Reggie White.

Douglas, an all-pro defensive end drafted by the New York Jets, played six total seasons with the Eagles. The former Central State standout spent five seasons with the Eagles from 1998-2002 and finished his career wearing midnight green in 2004. He recorded 80 career sacks — 54.5 of which came with the Eagles — and was named to the 2000 All-Pro team in addition to three Pro Bowl nods. He had 64 tackles for loss and 13 forced fumbles in his 10-year career.

“Trent and Hugh were both high impact pass rushers and consummate teammates,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a team-issued statement. “When we traded for Hugh, we knew we were getting a player who would immediately make our football team better. He was a tremendous leader on a defense that helped guide us to many deep postseason runs. Upon Hugh’s retirement, we were fortunate to acquire another talented edge rusher through the draft. Trent was a dynamic and durable player who provided us with an advantage on defense thanks to his endless motor, selfless style of play, and passion for the game. It will be an honor to officially enshrine them both in the Eagles Hall of Fame this season.”

In 2013, Douglas was arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend at the Hartford Marriott Downtown hotel. After labeling the alleged assault as “rough sex,” Douglas pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to a probation program by Hartford Superior Court. Douglas later settled a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, who sought unspecified damages for alleged physical and emotional harm.

Following Friday’s announcement, the Eagles declined additional comment.

Staff writer Josh Tolentino contributed to this report.