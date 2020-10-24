Graham’s under contract, so the decision is completely up to them. Some of it will be affected by what they think of (Josh) Sweat and (Derek) Barnett. If they think they have two guys that are good enough that even if Graham is still playing well, maybe they can afford to make a change, then maybe they do something [in the offseason]. But their history does not indicate that defensive linemen, regardless of age, if they are still playing well and having a major impact, are guys they are willing to move on from. So if he stays healthy and continues to play like he is right now, I’d be inclined to believe they’re going to keep him another year.