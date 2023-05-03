D’Andre Swift is anxious to join the Eagles offense and wants to be ‘a piece of the puzzle’

The thought of joining the Eagles offense has been keeping D’Andre Swift up at night.

As the newest addition to the Eagles’ running back rotation and a Mt. Airy native, Swift spent part of his virtual introductory news conference juggling the excitement of his new, but familiar surroundings and the emotions of getting traded for the first time in his young career.

Front of mind, though, is the chance to play in an offense that ranked No. 1 in rushing last season.

“I kind of stayed up the last couple of nights just thinking about it,” Swift said. “Like I said, great opportunity with this offensive line, this coaching staff — I’m in a great running back room, first and foremost, with the guys that have been here. I’m just excited to get to work each day and be a piece to the puzzle, that’s it.”

The Eagles got Swift, a former St. Joseph’s Prep standout, from the Detroit Lions on Saturday for a seventh-round pick swap and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The Lions’ decision to trade him came after three seasons in which they never truly turned things over to Swift after selecting him 35th overall in the 2020 draft.

Swift averaged 560 yards per season the last three years with 4.6 yards per carry. He never led the team in rushing attempts, though, ceding the lion’s share to Adrian Peterson his rookie season and then splitting carries with Jamaal Williams the next two seasons.

The Eagles signed Rashaad Penny in free agency, re-signed Boston Scott and had Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon under contract, but lacked a clear replacement for Miles Sanders as the top back on the roster going into the draft. Neither Nick Sirianni nor Swift suggested he would take on that role, but there’s reason to believe he could emerge as the featured back by the end of the summer.

“Whatever role they see fit for me,” Swift said. “[Will be] off of the way that I come into work every day, it will be something that I earn.”

When Detroit drafted Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall last Thursday, the Eagles accurately deduced that Swift’s days in Detroit were numbered. Swift said he struggled with the news at first, both frustrated with getting traded and excited to return to his hometown.

“It was a lot,” Swift said. “It’s a business at the end of the day, so I understand it, but it’s my first time kind of dealing with it. It was a lot of emotions all at one time. It still is right now. Just the not knowing factor. I’m not going to get too much into it. It’s past me now.”

Swift has familiarity with several members of the Eagles staff dating back to his time as a star runner at St. Joe’s Prep. The Hawks practiced at the NovaCare Complex a few times before state playoff games and was in the facility as a kid.

Swift led St. Joe’s to three state championships in four seasons from 2013-17, finishing his career with more than 4,000 rushing yards and 54 total touchdowns. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said last weekend that Swift has been on the Eagles’ radar since he was in high school because of him being close by. Some members of the Eagles’ staff at the time, including chief security officer Dom DiSandro, even went to his games during off hours.

“I’m familiar with the area and the people,” Swift said. “Dom just told me him and a couple coaches came to my games in high school that I didn’t know about. It’s kind of cool to hear those memories and things like that.”

The Eagles acquired Swift about two weeks after signing wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, another former Hawk who overlapped with Swift. Zaccheaus, who also had his introductory news conference Wednesday, told Swift not to let the frustration of the trade get to him.

“Everything is happening for a reason,” Zaccheaus said. “He’s exactly where he should be right now, and I feel the same way. This is a beautiful opportunity that I kind of told him, ‘Just embrace it. Things happen. It’s the nature of the business, but this is happening for a reason.’ I’m glad to be back playing with him and working with him each day.”