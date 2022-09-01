Miles Sanders is on the mend.

After missing the second half of training camp with a right hamstring injury, the Eagles running back returned to practice Thursday. Sanders participated in individual drills during the early part of practice open to the media for the first time since tweaking his hamstring last month.

The Eagles practiced in shorts and shells Thursday and Sanders seemed to be moving comfortably during a period of practice when the quarterbacks and running backs worked on zone-read handoffs.

» READ MORE: McLane: Jalen Reagor didn’t deserve the hate he got from Eagles fans

Before practice, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni declined to offer an update on Sanders, although it should be noted the team has expressed confidence that he would be ready for the regular season.

“He’s getting better every day,” Sirianni said. “You know I never put a timetable on a guy, but we’re hopeful and we’ll see what happens.”

The 25-year-old didn’t have a sleeve or any protective equipment on his leg; he’d previously worn a full-length compression sleeve on his right leg during practices he did not participate in. The Eagles carried just three running backs — Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, and Boston Scott — on their initial 53-man roster, with Jason Huntley and La’Mical Perine on the practice squad.

Sanders figures to be the main back once he is healthy. He led the team’s running backs with 137 carries and 754 rushing yards last season even though he missed five games with multiple injuries. The former second-round pick is in the final year of his rookie contract and said he changed his offseason training regimen to cut down on small-tissue injuries this season.

“Just trying to train myself to have my body in [better] condition,” Sanders said. “Doing full-body workouts. Just trying to train to stay healthy.”