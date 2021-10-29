The Eagles will be without their starting running back for at least the next three games.

Coach Nick Sirianni confirmed reports on Friday that the team will place Miles Sanders on injured reserve because of an ankle/foot injury he suffered last Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL Network first reported the news.

Sanders suffered the injury in the first quarter of a 33-22 loss to the Raiders and had to get carted off the field. He held a towel over his face as he was carted to the locker room a few minutes later, seemingly shaken up by the injury. With the new NFL rules regarding IR, Sanders will have to miss at least the next three games. The earliest he’ll be eligible to return is Nov. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

The 2019 second-round pick, seemingly expecting the announcement, tweeted Friday morning that he’ll be back.

It’s been a strange season for Sanders. Going into the season there was reason to believe his third year could be his best, but limited touches and now an injury have derailed things so far. He’s averaging 11.7 touches per game this season, which would be the lowest total of his career by a significant margin. He has 300 rushing yards, 118 receiving yards — mostly on screen passes — and no touchdowns through the first seven games.

In Sanders’ absence, rookie running back Kenny Gainwell figures to take on an increased role with veteran backs Boston Scott and Jordan Howard likely filling in behind him. The fifth-round pick out of Memphis has played 34% of the Eagles’ offensive snaps so far this season and has been productive as a receiving back and a conventional runner.