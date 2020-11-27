Despite the valuable contribution he made to the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl effort – 62 receptions, including a team-high 22 third-down catches, and nine catches for 84 yards against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII – Agholor was viewed largely as a first-round disappointment (No. 20 overall in 2015) who had two good years out of five in Philly, who was paid $9 million last year and had three touchdown catches, who dropped too many passes, and who, during one bout of self-doubt, told reporters, “I got to get out of my own head.”