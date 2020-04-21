Round One, 21st overall : Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. He plays faster than his 4.38-second 40-yard dash implies, and at 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds, he’s ready to play. Both CeeDee Lamb, the best receiver, and Henry Ruggs, the receiver with the highest upside, will be gone by the time San Francisco picks at No. 13, and Jerry Jeudy won’t last past Denver at No. 15. So unless Roseman trades up (which we fear he will), Mims’ combination of size, speed, and production for Matt Rhule makes him a solid choice. Roseman might do better to trade back, perhaps even to the second round, if he thinks he can snag Jalen Reagor (TCU) or Tee Higgins (Clemson).