--Carson Wentz had an up-and-down season in 2019. He finished 13th in passing with his lowest rating (93.1) since his rookie year (79.3). He was 17th in completion percentage (63.9), 26th in yards per attempt (6.65) and 17th in touchdown percentage (4.4). But he finished strong. Ten of his 27 touchdown passes came in the last five games. He averaged 6.9 yards per attempt in those last five games. He threw just one interception in the last five games, and that was a Hail Mary on the last play of the game in a disappointing 37-31 Week 13 loss to the Dolphins.