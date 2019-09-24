This is not the formula for winning football games, and it is the biggest reason the Eagles are 1-2. Yes, both the Atlanta and the Detroit games could have ended as victories. A quick check of the standings indicates they did not, however. And while it might be cathartic to blast Pederson’s play-calling, or Jim Schwartz’s schemes, or the failure of a franchise quarterback to, you know, sprout wings and fly around the stadium, the finger-pointing is crooked. It’s the injuries, stupid.