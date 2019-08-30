“We in Philadelphia believe that fans cannot fully enjoy watching their hometown teams if they are distracted by inappropriate comments from athletes. Fans have a right to watch games, boo athletes, curse at athletes, Tweet vulgar comments at athletes, establish unrealistic expectations for athletes, and resent those athletes when they fail to meet those expectations without fear of having it pointed out to them that they sometimes act unreasonably themselves. It is our duty to eliminate such offensive comments and thoughts from our locker rooms and clubhouses. In so doing, we will create a happier environment for our fans and a more productive environment for you.