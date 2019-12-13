--Last season, 72 of Ertz’s 116 receptions, or 62.1%, resulted in first downs. This season, that rate has dropped to 55.7 (44 of 79). His 66.4 catch rate (79 catches, 119 targets) is his lowest since 2014, his second year with the Eagles. It was 74.4 last year. In the last five games, however, he has a 76.4 catch rate. He had 42 receptions on 55 targets in the last five games.