Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, a graduate of University of Delaware, released her first signature sneaker with Nike: “The DELDON 1.”

Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reported the shoe Thursday on Twitter.

The two-time MVP is one of two WNBA players to currently have signature sneakers. Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart has a signature sneaker with Puma. Several other women’s basketball greats, including Dawn Staley, also have had signature sneakers.

Delle Donne told The Post the sneaker colors have stories behind them, like dealing with Lyme disease, representing her hometown of Wilmington, Del., and supporting Pride.

This isn’t the Olympic gold medalist’s first partnership with Nike. In 2019, the 6-foot-5 forward collaborated with them to design an accessible shoe that does not require the use of hands in honor of her older sister Lizzie, who has cerebral palsy and autism. Delle Donne later released the Nike Air Zoom UNVRS, which introduced a new system that works for athletes of all abilities.

Delle Donne, who is averaging 15.3 points and 2.1 assists per game this season, plans to have her signature sneakers available for purchase in October.