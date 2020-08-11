Emily Snowden poses for a portrait at a private turf field in Malvern, PA on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Snowden has developed a niche business of helping field hockey goalies get better. It started as a part-time initiative to help her through grad school, but it is now her full-time job. She has resumed in-person instruction after doing virtual trainings in her parents basement during the initial months of the COVID-19 outbreak.