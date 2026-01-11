Not emu, not polar bear: Erin Andrews’ coat at Eagles-49ers game gets internet talking

No, FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews’ jacket was not made of any Philadelphia Zoo animals.

Andrews’ sideline look — an extravagantly fluffy, cream and black, fur-like jacket — was quickly meme-ified during Sunday’s matchup between the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

“I also want to hear about that coat,” play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt said early in the second half. “It’s terrific.”

One X user suggested it was made from a flock of emus; another joked it was the zoo’s ​​”entire polar bear exhibit.” Others noted its resemblance to Cruella de Vil’s signature fur coat in One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Even Merriam-Webster posted about this coat, noting that a flock of emus is called a mob.

But animal lovers fear not: The jacket appears to be faux.

One internet sleuth identified the coat as a $950 Auter number, possibly the brand’s “The Fox” jacket. (Apt, considering Andrews is employed by the TV network of the same name.)

Despite the internet haters, the jacket was seemingly functional and fashionable for a 30-degree and windy wild-card game at the Linc.