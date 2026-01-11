A.J. Brown vs. Nick Sirianni, Tom Brady scouts Big Dom, and the best of the Eagles-Niners broadcast

The Eagles were unable to overcome the offensive woes that plagued them all season, and lost, 23-19, to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card round.

Here’s everything you may have missed from the broadcast:

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Grading the Eagles' wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers

Boiling point

The frustration between Nick Sirianni and A.J. Brown finally went from talk to action on the sidelines.

Following a drop from Brown that led to a consequential three-and-out, Sirianni sprinted toward Brown to tell the two-time All-Pro receiver to run off the field to avoid a penalty. Fox cameras showed Sirianni and Brown in a passionate argument soon after, and the pair eventually was broken up by Big Dom DiSandro, the Eagles’ chief of security.

“Now on the sideline,” play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt said. “Nick Sirianni going at him a little bit, Big Dom says ‘Hey, take it easy. We’re good.’”

Sideline reporter Erin Andrews caught up with Sirianni at halftime, and asked the coach about the tense moment with the star wide receiver.

“Emotions run high, especially in the playoffs,” Sirianni said, according to Andrews. ”Of course, after this game, we’ll go back to loving each other. But, look, this is just the way it is. We’re just fine, thanks.”

Added analyst Tom Brady: “I just don’t think you can expect everyone to be super balanced and chill. You’re a warrior; you’re a gladiator down on the field. Emotions are running high every single play.”

Fox NFL analyst and Hall of Famer Michael Strahan also weighed in, but he had a different perspective on the exchange.

“I don’t understand why Sirianni is running down there yelling at one of his star players,” Strahan said at halftime. “I don’t think that brings out the best in your player. … In my opinion, as a player, I wouldn’t have taken very well from my coach on the sideline.”

Brown finished with only three catches for 25 yards and failed to record a reception after his confrontation with Sirianni.

Big play Dom

Despite fielding Brown and DeVonta Smith at wide receiver, Big Dom had the biggest highlight catch for the Eagles.

» READ MORE: Kevin Patullo’s offense wastes two Quinyon Mitchell interceptions in crushing Eagles playoff loss

Early in the third quarter, Jalen Hurts was forced to throw the ball away, sailing the rock over the head of Brown straight into the arms of DiSandro.

Brady, in analyst fashion, reviewed Big Dom’s technique.

“Tough catch,” Brady said. “Where’s his hands, Dom, with the grab. Look at him, He can’t believe it’s coming his way. I don’t like the body catch. I want to see hands, thumbs together when the ball is there. The body catch I don’t love.”

Every time the Eagles step into the arena with the 49ers, DiSandro seems to take center stage — the security chief was ejected in 2023, the last matchup between the teams after breaking up a scuffle between Smith and San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

» READ MORE: Eagles destroyed by 49ers as popular security chief gets ejected | Marcus Hayes (from 2023)

Fur-tastic

If you thought you saw Staley Da Bear, the Chicago Bears mascot, on the sidelines to kick off the Birds’ wild-card matchup — don’t worry, so did we.

» READ MORE: Not emu, not polar bear: Erin Andrews’ coat at Eagles-49ers game gets internet talking

Turns out it was just Andrews, Fox Sports’ sideline reporter, making a fashion statement.

“I also want to hear about that coat,” Burkhardt said in the second half. “It’s terrific.”

Big furs have been popular on the Eagles’ sideline over the years, with Chris Long and Josh Sweat, among others, donning similar coats after securing Super Bowl victories in 2017 and 2025. Andrews will be the only person donning one on the Eagles’ sideline this year.

Andrews’ jacket, theorized by internet sleuths as a faux fur Auter product, will run you around $950 if you want it for yourself. We’ve got more reactions to the coat here.

Perfect no more

Early in the first quarter, Burkhardt and Brady were eager to sing the praises of Sirianni, pointing out his perfect home playoff record.

“Two Super Bowls in five years,” Burkhardt said. “One championship, in the playoffs every year, second-most wins of all time in first five years of any coach.”

“There’s always an expectation with winning,” Brady responded. “That’s when you come to the next season, like they did after winning the Super Bowl this year, ‘Oh, everything’s going to be perfect.’ And the reality is, it’s never perfect. You’re always trying to solve problems in the NFL. Every year is a little bit different. How he kind of inserts himself in different roles is what I appreciate. A head coach’s role is really special in what he’s able to do for this club.”

The compliments aged poorly, as Sirianni suffered the first home playoff loss of his career in a matchup featuring plenty of penalties and drama on the sideline.