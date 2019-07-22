Le Batard called ESPN’s edict of avoiding any discussion of President Donald Trump or politics “cowardly” on The Dan Le Batard Show Thursday morning, saying that the network and its on-air personalities haven’t “had the stomach” to fight Pitaro’s policy. Le Batard also said no one at ESPN ”talks politics on anything unless we can use one of these sports figures as a meat-shield in the most cowardly possible way to discuss these subjects.”