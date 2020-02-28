Smith, who has worked for ESPN and ABC in a variety of roles since 2013, is probably most well-known for his association with Outside the Lines, the celebrated sports news program that now airs weekly and is hosted by Jeremy Schaap following the retirement of ESPN icon Bob Ley. Smith will continue to appear on Saturday mornings as a panelist on the show, but he’ll also create a daily Outside the Lines segment that will air every weekday during the noon edition of SportsCenter.