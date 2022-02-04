Figure skater Isabeau Levito always knew she wouldn’t be competing this month at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. At 14, she was too young to qualify.

But winning the bronze medal at last month’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville earned the South Jersey figure skater many new fans.

On Thursday, it also earned her a spot on the U.S. team for the 2022 World Junior Figure Skating Championships on March 7-13 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Levito lives in Mount Holly and trains at the Igloo Ice Rink in Mount Laurel. Her goal for this year, she said last month, was to work on triple-triple combinations, “and from there, obviously, triple axels and quads.”

Triple-triple combinations are generally considered to be necessary for women to medal in international competition. Solid triple axels and quads make it even more likely.

“My goal [at the U.S. Championships] was to skate well and, as you probably know, to medal, to be on the podium,” Levito said. “I believed I could do it. But more importantly, I was focused on skating well, because you’re not going to reach your goal if you don’t skate good.”

After her trip to Junior Worlds, “I’ll probably sleep a little more, eat a little more, take a vacation.”