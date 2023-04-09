New York Islanders blank Flyers 4-0 in race for playoffs

ELMONT, N.Y. — The New York Islanders moved closer to the wild card spot while the Flyers moved closer to prospect Connor Bedard on Saturday as the Islanders rout the Flyers 4-0.

Heading into Saturday’s game, the Islanders were tied with the Florida Panthers at 89 points, fighting for the second wildcard spot. The Flyers were the seventh-worst team, ahead of the Arizona Coyotes by two points.

Both teams started fast. The Flyers even out-played the Islanders, but they walked into the first intermission down a goal after defenseman Scott Mayfield’s shot found its way through traffic and goalie Carter Hart.

“We have an easy puck to get out; we’re down 1-0 after the first period, which I thought was our best period of the game,” coach John Tortorella said.

The script flipped in the second, with the Islanders playing a stronger game . They converted that performance to goals while the Flyers still failed to finish. Brock Nelson and Samuel Bolduc added a pair of goals generated by the Islanders rush to give them a 3-0 lead.

Felix Sandstrom replaced Hart in the third. The Flyers pushed back but not hard enough. They pressed, but the Islanders still scored when they caught the Flyers slipping. Hudson Faschino added the fourth and final goal on the rush.

“We just can’t sustain,” Tortorella said. “We’re playing in spurts right now.”

The Panthers also won Saturday, so the Islanders remained tied with them. They each have two games left. Meanwhile, the Coyotes won , giving them two points, while the Flyers walked away with zero. They are both at 71 points, but the Flyers have three games left to the Coyotes’ two to fall further in the draft order.

Flame vs. fire

The Flyers and Islanders came out like teams trying to make the playoffs, but only one of them actually needed the win. While the Flyers’ playoff hopes died long, long ago, the Islanders are fighting hard.

The Islanders got off to a hot start, quickly taking control of the puck and attacking the net. But the Flyers answered their urgency — and then some. They stormed past the Islanders in shots on goal as well as high danger chances. While the Islanders took shots, they either missed the net or the Flyers blocked them before they reached Hart.

However, the Islanders’ skill and desperation overpowered the Flyers in the second. They built momentum and maintained it much longer than the Flyers could.

“They didn’t give up too much, and they buried on their chances,” Travis Sanheim said. “They’re a tough team to play against. They’re fighting for a playoff spot, and you can see that tonight.”

Worst vs. worst

The league’s worst home power play and the league’s worst away power play matched up in UBS Arena. And it showed.

Not many penalties were called, and not much happened when they were. The Islanders (the worst power play at home) almost scored on their first of two power plays, but the goal was called back because Zach Parise swung and connected with the puck way above the crossbar. Without that goal, the Islanders had just two shots on that power play. They had none on their second.

The Flyers also had two power plays. Cam York had a shot right in front of the net that was stuffed. The Flyers finished with one shot, one blocked shot and one missed shot. On their second, they had just one shot on goal and struggled to even get set.

Goalie change

The Islanders cranked up the pressure in the second and picked a part the Flyers defense, beating them on rushes and getting to the net. Thanks to his teammates blocking shots, Hart hadn’t faced that many shots up to that point. He stopped the first in the second period but then got beat by Nelson, who scored off Noah Dobson’s up-ice pass.

Hart got beat again seven minutes later. Nelson was on the rush but pulled up and instead passed it across the ice to Bolduc. No one was defending Bolduc, and he easily beat Hart.

“We just gave them too much time and space,” Hart said. “Obviously, I want that third one back.”

When the team came out after its sloppy second, Felix Sandstrom headed to the net. Hart said he wasn’t given an explanation for why he was pulled and said he felt he didn’t deserve it.

Tortorella’s explanation after the game: “I just wanted to take him out.”

What’s next

The Flyers head home to play the Boston Bruins at 6 p.m. Sunday for the back-end of their back-to-back.