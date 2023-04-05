Flyers set franchise blocked shot record as they fall 4-2 to St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS — In his first game up with the Flyers, Ronnie Attard experienced the difference between the 2022 Flyers and the 2023 Flyers although they fell 4-2 to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Attard played in the final 2022 games in his NHL debut following his NCAA season and got to experience a team that had been beaten down by injuries and losing streaks and that couldn’t win a game when it fell behind. This year’s team may still have one of the worst records, but its locker room has been much more resilient.

At first, the Flyers looked like last year’s team, playing lackadaisical hockey, only showing life in spurts and making dangerous mistakes.

The Blues opened the scoring just over six minutes in after Noah Cates made an uncharacteristic turnover in the defensive zone and Jordan Kyrou took advantage. They padded their lead in the second when Tyler Pitlick scored on the rush and then Justin Faulk scored seconds after a Blues power play ended. The Flyers almost went into the third down 4-0, but assistant coach Rocky Thompson, who ran the bench for the Flyers, challenged for offsides and won.

Advertisement

In the third, the Flyers tapped into their resiliency. Cates had a good scoring opportunity, but his goal was called back because he batted it in. The Flyers kept pressing, and two minutes later, James van Riemsdyk deflected in a goal. Just under 12 minutes into the third, Morgan Frost scored another, giving the Flyers plenty of time to tie it.

Thompson pulled Ersson with just over two minutes to go, and the Flyers created several dangerous scoring chances. But instead of tying, the Blues scored an empty-net goal to put the game away.

» READ MORE: Ronnie Attard excited ‘to show what I can do’ in season debut with Flyers

Smile and shoot

The Flyers’ only shot on goal on the first power play was a powerful one-timer from Attard. The ever-smiling rookie defenseman played his first NHL game since his 15 games last year following his college season.

Attard was given 2:08 of power play time on the second unit. He and York showed off their familiarity with each other, working together to get the unit set in the offensive zone and create scoring chances. Attard had another one-timer on the next power play opportunity.

Attard also had a few shorthanded shifts, clocking 41 seconds on the penalty kill. He finished with four shots on goal.

On your own

Once again, Ersson was left to try and save the day too many times. He had some big saves, including a lightning-fast diving save on the penalty kill, but there were several .

Cates’s defensive-zone turnover meant the defensemen weren’t ready to stop Kyrou’s shot from close range on the first goal. The second was scored off the rush when Attard tried to stop the pass to Alexey Toropchenko at the blue line and got beat by Pitlick. The third was scored by an undefended Faulk in the slot. On the goal that was called back, Tony DeAngelo completely lost track of his man, who was on Ersson’s blind side.

The Tortorella brand

John Tortorella has developed a reputation across the league for being a big fan of shot-blocking. In his introductory interviews, he reinforced it when he pointed out the Tampa Bay Lightning found success in the playoffs by being willing to block shots. He said it sets a standard when players are willing to sacrifice themselves.

So it fits the brand that in Tortorella’s first year behind the Flyers bench, the Flyers set a franchise record for blocked shots in a season. The record was 1,317, set in the 2010-2011 season. The Flyers went into Tuesday with 1,309. They blocked 14 shots and stormed past the record to 1,323.

What’s next

The Flyers head to Dallas for a game against the Stars on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST.