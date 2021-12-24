Bob McCammon, who had two stints as a Flyers coach -- he followed Fred Shero and Pat Quinn, men who later reached the Hockey Hall of Fame -- died Thursday. He was 80.

Mr. McCammon also served as the Flyers general manager for one year.

He was director of player development for the Edmonton Oilers when they hoisted the Stanley Cup in 1987, and was a Detroit scout when the Red Wings won Cups in 2002 and 2008.

According to The Province, Mr. McCammon was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago.

Mr. McCammon, nicknamed “Cagey,” was fired as the Flyers coach and replaced by Quinn in 1979. Late in the 1981-82 season, Quinn was fired and replaced by Mr. McCammon.

When he returned for his first game at the Spectrum, the fans seemed indifferent.

“Well, no reaction is favorable at this time,” Mr. McCammon said at the time. “I’m just here to do a job, not run for mayor.”

In 1978-79, Mr. McCammon, at age 37, had a tough act to follow in his first season as the Flyers coach. He replaced Shero, who had directed the Flyers to Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975 and a 308-151-95 record in his seven seasons. Shero resigned because he felt “my effectiveness to motivate the players … has been exhausted.”

The Flyers got off to a 22-17-11 start under Mr. McCammon and he was replaced by Quinn. Under Quinn, the team went 18-8-4 the rest of the season and made the playoffs, and the Flyers reached the Stanley Cup Finals the next season (1979-80), one that included a record 35-game unbeaten streak.

Mr. McCammon replaced Quinn and coached the final eight games in 1981-82. The Flyers went 49-23-8 the next season, and led by rising young stars Tim Kerr, Brian Propp and Dave Poulin, they compiled a 44-26-10 record in 1983-84, Mr. McCammon’s final season as their coach. The team lost in the first round of the playoffs in both seasons, getting swept and extending their playoff losing streak to nine games, all under Mr. McCammon.

Prior to his first stint with the Flyers, Mr. McCammon coached the franchise’s AHL farm team, the Maine Mariners, and led them to the Calder Cup in 1977.

Mr. McCammon became the Flyers’ general manager at the end of the 1982-83 season and still remained as the team’s coach.

After the next season, Mr. McCammon and the Flyers agreed to part ways. The Flyers had wanted him to concentrate on just his GM duties and give up coaching. Mr. McCammon wanted to continue in both roles.

“I felt that it was ineffective for one man to do both jobs,” Jay Snider, then the club’s president, said at the time.

Bobby Clarke (GM) and Mike Keenan (coach) replaced Mr, McCammon.

The Flyers had a 119-68-31 record (.617 points percentage) under the coaching of Mr. McCammon, who later spent four years coaching the Vancouver Canucks and directing them to a 102-156-36 record.