The Flyers Charities Carnival returns Sunday. Here’s what you need to know.

The Flyers Charities Carnival, formerly known as the Flyers Wives Carnival, was supposed to celebrate its 44th birthday in 2020. Unfortunately, COVID made them wait two years to celebrate. That wait ends this Sunday, as the popular event returns to the Wells Fargo Center.

The Carnival is one of the largest and oldest one-day fundraisers hosted by a professional sports team in the country. It’s a key part of who the Flyers are as an organization, and a way for them to connect with the local community.

“It’s pretty much what it’s all about,” de facto captain Scott Laughton said. “It’s a great event, something that we’ve been missing and something that raises a ton of money. "

The Flyers are bringing back some “old favorites” Sunday as well as incorporating some new ideas. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022-23 Carnival:

When is it?

The carnival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $30 for an adult and free for kids ages 12 and under. Kids tickets are bought along with the adult tickets. You can get four free kids tickets with every adult ticket.

Ticket sales remain open until the start of the event. You can purchase tickets at FlyersCarnival.com.

For the first time ever, the event is cashless. Fans are encouraged to purchase access to ticketed events ahead of time.

Where does the money go?

Flyers Charities has raised over $30 million for the community, and the carnival is their biggest annual fundraiser outside of the nightly 50/50 raffle.

The money raised goes towards Flyers Charities’ three pillars of giving: “supporting local families impacted by cancer, growing the game of hockey, and investing in sustainability and environmental responsibility.”

Every year, they pick a “premier partner” for each pillar, according to Cindy Stutman, executive director of Flyers Charities.

This year, they have partnered with Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center for the first pillar. They recently donated $100,000 to Penn Medicine and will be supporting the new mobile prostrate cancer screening program. Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny are the team’s ambassadors — stay tuned for the fun PSA they’ll be filming.

Besides working with Snider Youth Hockey, Flyers Charities are partnering with PlayWorks as the second pillar, with Morgan Frost and Owen Tippett serving as the ambassadors. The focus will be creating a hockey recess program for underserved elementary schools in the city.

Finally, they are working with All Things Are Possible’s new Eco-Warriors program that Nicolas Deslauriers is matched with. It helps prepare 25 students (grades 7-12) for possible careers in sustainability. The group will get to tour the Wells Fargo Center and work on real-life sustainability problems.

What is there to do?

The Flyers are bringing back some favorite events, like “Shot on Goal,” locker room tours, ferris wheel rides from the arena floor, as well as adding some new attractions.

For the first time, families can sign up to have breakfast with Gritty. New coach John Tortorella will host a Hockey and Hounds experience along with PSPCA and PAWS where fans can meet the coach as well as adoptable dogs. There will also be a sweepstakes to win a Carter Hart game-worn Carnival-themed goalie mask.

The Flyers are also adding a Flyers Art Gallery, which will have original pieces and signed prints for sale, and a flea market where you can fill a bag with Flyers items.

The NHL stick auction is also making a comeback. Sticks from players around the league, like Alexander Ovechkin, Cale Makar and Auston Matthews, will be available. Also up for auction will be players’ baskets of their “favorite things,” which will include things like snacks and games they like as well as signed equipment.

Finally, there will be games to fill the time in between events. Things like large pong games, ladder ball and a dunk tank will be spread across the arena.

What will the players be up to?

All players will be involved in “Sign and Snaps,” an event where fans can take pictures and get autographs with the players. You can sign up online for spots.

Besides “Sign and Snaps,” the players will be making the rounds for the entirety of the carnival. It’s a great chance for fans to see them without all their gear on, Laughton said.

Many of the players have never participated because they’re new to the organization. Among those are Cam Atkinson, Noah Cates, Tippett and Cam York.

In addition to the players, people from around the organization will be in attendance as well as will many of the players’ spouses.

“This is our tradition,” Stutman said. “This is who we are. It’s a chance for all of us, no matter our position, player, front office, business side, we all come together to pull this together.”

Favorite moments

Stutman always enjoys the dunk tank, especially depending on who’s in it.

However, for her it’s really about seeing the happiness it brings everyone in the community. She recently saw what an impression the carnival can leave when a coworker brought in a photo of them attending the carnival at eight-years-old.

“This is a memory that fans and families will will take with them and it’s great to be a part of that,” Stutman said.

Laughton’s favorite part of the carnival is seeing all the kids. But his favorite memory is seeing the retiring Steve Coates film an interview on the ferris wheel.