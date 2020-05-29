So much for resuming the NHL season in late July.
Players were informed Thursday that training camps won’t start before July 10, according to Sportsnet in Canada.
Earlier this week, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said camps might start July 1, but probably not until later.
Even if camps open July 10, the season wouldn’t be able to start until August. The league has said camps will last about three weeks.
When play resumes in August -- that is, if all medical issues and other concerns are resolved -- it seems more likely that next season wouldn’t start until January.
This year’s season was suspended March 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak