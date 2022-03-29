Ronnie Attard and his Western Michigan team’s historic run may have come to an end last weekend, but the conclusion of his college career has opened the door for him to begin his professional career.

Monday night, the 23-year-old defenseman signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers that will begin this season (2021-22). He announced the news on Instagram, with Flyers winger and fellow Western Michigan Bronco Wade Allison sharing the news on his own Instagram story.

“We’re very happy to have Ronnie sign with us after a great career with the Broncos,” said general manager Chuck Fletcher when the Flyers announced the news Tuesday morning. “He is a big, mobile defenseman who has steadily improved his game each season. We are excited to have him join our group and look forward to his continued development at the pro level.”

The Flyers selected Attard, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound defenseman, in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft with the 72nd overall pick. Attard is the third (Cam York, Mason Millman) of seven players from the Flyers’ 2019 draft class to sign a contract with the Flyers. Two others Bobby Brink (Denver) and Bryce Brodzinski (Minnesota) will be participating in the NCAA’s Frozen Four which begins on April 7.

While playing at Western Michigan, Attard’s production has steadily improved. As a sophomore, he was named the NCHC’s Offensive Defenseman of the Year and First Team All-NCHC and First Team All-American. Over three collegiate seasons, Attard scored 27 goals and 45 assists for 72 points in 94 games.

This past season, Attard scored 36 points (13g-23a) in 39 games, leading all Western Michigan defensemen and ranking third overall on the team. His points also led all NCHC defensemen and was third among defensemen in the NCAA. He, along with Brink, were the only repeat First Team All-NCHC selections.

The Western Michigan Broncos, who won their first-ever NCAA Tournament game last week, were eliminated on Sunday by Brodzinski’s Minnesota. Attard would be the fifth WMU player to play for the Flyers, joining Ross Amstrong, Bill Armstrong, Keith Jones and Allison. The Flyers signed fellow collegiate Noah Cates from Minnesota-Duluth on Sunday.