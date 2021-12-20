With the Eagles’ game against the Washington Football Team rescheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, the same time as the Flyers game against the Washington Capitals, there will be even more cars headed toward Broad Street than on a typical game day.

The Wells Fargo Center tried to adjust the schedule, but since that wasn’t successful, it released guidance for fan arrival and parking.

» READ MORE: Flyers' depth players thriving under interim boss Mike Yeo

“After the NFL re-scheduled the Eagles game to tomorrow night, we attempted to move the Flyers-Capitals game, but unfortunately, that was not possible,” a Wells Fargo Center press release stated. “Fans should plan for extremely heavy traffic, arrive as early as possible, and either pre-pay for parking or take public transportation if they can.”

All Wells Fargo Center lots, which will open at 4 p.m., will be reserved for Flyers fans, who should show their tickets when they enter the lot. They will be charged the same rate as usual. All the lots are cashless.

Football fans should park in Lots M/N/P (opening at noon), Lots Q-X (opening at noon), or Lot K (reserved parking opening at 2:30 p.m.). Those with an Eagles prepaid parking pass for Wells Fargo Center Lots A-G should use that pass in these lots instead.

The Flyers strongly recommended that fans take public transportation or prepay. Fans can prepay at wellsfargocenterphilly.com/plan-your-visit/parking. It also provides guidance on getting to the lots.

From Eastbound on I-76/Schuylkill Expressway

Take Exit 349 Route 611/Broad Street/Sports Complex. Make a right at the light onto southbound Broad Street. Take southbound Broad Street past the fourth light (Zinkoff Boulevard) and make the turnaround just south of the I-95 South on-ramp.

From I-76 New Jersey Walt Whitman Bridge

Take Exit 350 Seventh Street to Packer Avenue. Stay right on the exit to southbound 7th Street. Take southbound 7th to Pattison Avenue. Turn right onto Pattison Avenue. Take Pattison Avenue to 11th Street and turn left onto southbound 11th Street and enter Wells Fargo Center parking lots.

From southbound on I-95

Take Exit 19 Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue. Stay right on exit to Packer Avenue, bear right onto southbound Front Street. Take Front Street to Pattison Avenue. Turn right onto Pattison Avenue. Take Pattison Avenue to 11th Street and turn left onto southbound 11th Street and enter Wells Fargo Center parking lots.

» READ MORE: Kevin Hayes in COVID protocols; Carter Hart returns to practice

From northbound I-95

Take Exit 19 Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue. Stay left on the exit and merge on to westbound Packer Avenue. Take Packer Avenue to 7th Street. Take southbound 7th to Pattison Avenue. Turn right onto Pattison Avenue. Take Pattison Avenue to 11th Street and turn left onto southbound 11th Street and enter Wells Fargo Center parking lots.

Alternate northbound I-95 via Platt Bridge (Orange Route on map)

Take Exit 13 to West I-76, 291 Valley Forge/Island Avenue. Stay left on the exit to I-76 West/291 East via Platt Bridge. At Pattison (second light off of the bridge) turn right onto eastbound Pattison Avenue. Take eastbound Pattison past Broad Street (second light on Pattison) and make a right onto southbound Broad Street. Take southbound Broad Street past the fourth light (Zinkoff Boulevard) and make the turnaround just south of the I-95 South on-ramp.