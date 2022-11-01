NEW YORK ― John Tortorella and his staff talk about Egor Zamula every day.

The 22-year-old defenseman made the NHL roster out of camp, but after a series of mistakes in the Oct. 27 game against the Florida Panthers, he was pulled from the lineup. However, Zamula has remained up with the Flyers.

Even though he’s not getting game experience at the moment, Tortorella said Zamula can benefit from just being around the NHL team. One of the biggest things Zamula needs to improve to have success in the NHL is his strength. He’s tall (6-foot-3), but he’s still lanky (191 pounds), and the Flyers want to help him with NHL-level strength and conditioning and nutrition plans. He can also learn from practicing at the NHL level and watching games from above in the press box.

Zamula’s vision on the ice is one of his biggest assets that Tortorella’s mentioned, and talking to assistant coach Brad Shaw and observing will only help it improve.

“I do think for a young guy to watch other players play, I think that’s part of the process,” Tortorella said.

As he watches and competes with the Flyers’ defensemen, Zamula said he’s drawing from each of his teammate’s games. He watches Tony DeAngelo, learning from his skating skill and offensive ability. He tries to emulate Ivan Provorov’s work ethic and the way he “plays everywhere.” Rasmus Ristolainen “loves to crush some people,” and Travis Sanheim is a good player who walked a similar path, coming from the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen. Justin Braun is an “old guy in the league” whose experience he can learn from, and Nick Seeler is his defensive partner who he likes playing with.

Seeler saw Zamula play last year and skated with him through the start of the season. He said the biggest difference in Zamula’s play has been increased confidence. Seeler knows what it’s like to sit out games and still try to improve.

“It’s just a mindset of continuing to learn any spot you can, whether you’re in or you’re out, and growing your game in practice if you’re not playing,” Seeler said.

While Tortorella thinks it’s best if Zamula sticks with the NHL team right now, that decision is subject to change.

“Is he missing too much time in game action?” Tortorella said. “I think he has a bright future. I think he’s given us some really good minutes. I think he’s had some major struggles. So we’re going to visit that every day.”

Zamula, meanwhile is just taking things as they come. He knows he’s made some mistakes, but he’s also confident that his game is improving. He’s ready for whatever.

“If Coach keeps me here, he thinks I need to be here, to work, practicing with the big boys,” Zamula said. “If he sends me down and [I] play some games in the AHL, it’s good, too, for me. But what Coach sayS, I need to do what Coach says.”

Readying Ristolainen

At the end of the Flyers’ 4-3 loss on Saturday to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Sanheim-Ristolainen pair was reunited. Since it was an in-game switch, it took some adjusting, Sanheim said.

Ristolainen had missed the end of training camp and the first six games of the season with a lower-body injury. In Tortorella’s evaluation, Ristolainen “still has a ways to go.” However, so does the entire defense.

“I think our back end, our defensive play, still is quite a work in progress as far as how to play, positioning, stopping plays,” Tortorella said.

Sanheim is looking forward to playing again with Ristolainen when he’s at his best.

“He works hard and he’s got that physical presence,” Sanheim said. “For me, to be able to play with that, makes it easier for me to come in and get the puck and make plays.”

Breakaways

The Flyers play the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. ... Carter Hart (5-0-1, .938 save percentage) will start in net. ... Kieffer Bellows’ first game did not stand out to Tortorella. However, he said it was hard to truly evaluate him with no practice and limited minutes, so he will be back in the lineup again Tuesday.