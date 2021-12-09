The Flyers placed high-scoring winger Joel Farabee on the injured-reserve list Thursday and recalled Jackson Cates from the AHL’s Phantoms.

Cates, 24, could be in the lineup Friday in Las Vegas, where the Flyers (8-12-4) will try to end a 10-game losing streak as they face the Golden Knights (15-10). They meet the NHL’s worst team, the Coyotes (5-18-2), on Saturday in Arizona.

In 18 games with the Phantoms this season, Cates has five points (2 goals, 3 assists) and a minus-8 rating. A Minnesota native, Cates was signed as a free agent in April after a college career in which he helped Minnesota-Duluth win the 2019 NCAA Championship.

Cates played four games with the Flyers last season and had an assist and a minus-3 rating.

Farabee led the Flyers with 20 goals in 55 games last season, and he had seven goals and a plus-7 rating in 21 games this year before suffering an apparent shoulder injury onDec. 1 against the New York Rangers. The Flyers say he is “week to week.”

The Flyers’ offense has dried up. They have scored three goals or fewer in 18 of their last 19 games. During that span, they have scored two goals eight times, one goal three times, and have been shutout out four times, including Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat in New Jersey.

Holmgren honored

Paul Holmgren, a Minnesota native who held virtually every job with the Flyers — from hard-nosed player to club president and everything in between — was set to be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Thursday night in Denver.

Peter McNab, a former NHL standout who is now a Colorado broadcaster, and journalist/broadcaster Stan Fischler will also be enshrined. The Class of 2020: Long-time North Dakota coach Dean Blais, current Wisconsin coach and former NHLer Tony Granato, four-time Olympic medalist Jenny Potter and legendary Boston College coach Jerry York, who coached the Flyers’ Cam Atkinson, Kevin Hayes and Patrick Brown, will also be recognized after last year’s enshrinement was postponed due to COVID-19.

Holmgren, 66, has spent more than 40 years with the Flyers and is now an adviser for the club. He has also made major contributions to American hockey on other stages. He was an original member of the U.S. Men’s National Team Advisory Group, and he helped guide Team USA to the 1996 World Cup of Hockey title as an assistant coach.

In 2006, he was general manager of the U.S. Men’s National Team, and he has also served as an assistant GM and assistant coach for Team USA in the Olympics.