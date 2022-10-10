John Tortorella remains adamant that winger Cam Atkinson (upper-body injury) will be ready for the Flyers’ season opener on Thursday night.

Atkinson has not practiced with the team since the final week of September and he didn’t play in any preseason games. He also participated in a rehab skate on Oct. 4. But he hasn’t been seen since.

Tortorella revealed Monday that Atkinson hasn’t been in Philadelphia. He returned to Columbus for a personal matter as well as to work with someone who he worked with during his time with the Blue Jackets.

Atkinson played for Tortorella in Columbus for six years. When asked if that familiarity is why Atkinson is still an option for opening night despite missing most of training camp, Tortorella simply said they’re being extra careful and that he’s currently working out on his own. Tortorella added that Atkinson will practice on Wednesday.

Cutting Cates

The Flyers announced Monday morning they were loaning center Jackson Cates to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, leaving Noah as the lone Cates brother with the Flyers.

Tortorella doesn’t think that’s the last we’ll see of Jackson, though. He said he was very impressed with Jackson’s camp before he was even told about the injury Jackson overcame and the improvements he made from his game last season.

The meeting with Jackson was a positive one, Tortorella said, because they told him he’s taken a step in the right direction. And Tortorella has been emphasizing that the NHL and AHL rosters are “fluid.” With Lehigh Valley so close, it’s easy to call players up and down as they need them.

“But for us right now, if we stay healthy, maybe Cam comes back, we don’t want him to be a 13th, 14th forward,” Tortorella said. “We want him to play.”

Not Tortorella approved

Everyone, including Tortorella, had big grins on their faces by the end of Sunday’s practice. On Monday, Tortorella was not smiling.

Tortorella placed an emphasis on defense during the five-on-five work, leaving assistant Rocky Thompson to talk to the defense. He is trying to get players to be more physical and assertive to kill plays faster instead of letting the opposition play out of the corner.

“If you stop plays, then the other four guys around you know exactly where they should be because the play is stopped,” Tortorella said.

He wants them to concentrate more on closing. When asked if he thought the team showed improvement in that, he was quick to answer “No.”

Breakaways

The Flyers have an off day Tuesday before a final practice Wednesday ahead of the season opener. ... Forwards Zack MacEwen and Cooper Marody both cleared waivers after being placed on waivers Sunday. ... On Monday, forward Derick Brassard, who played last season with the Flyers, signed a one-year deal with the Ottawa Senators, where he will link back up with Claude Giroux.