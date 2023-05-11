Flyers name Keith Jones president of hockey operations, Danny Briere general manager

Two months and a day after being named Flyers interim general manager, Danny Brière lost the interim tag and gained a partner.

The Flyers announced Thursday that their hiring search has concluded. They named former Flyer Jones (1998-2001) the new president of hockey operations and former Flyer Brière (2007-2013) the general manager on a full-time basis.

» READ MORE: Flyers to hire former player Keith Jones as president of hockey operations

The announcement comes three days after the NHL draft lottery determined the Flyers would pick at No.

7 in June’s draft, and one month before the NHL combine, where important evaluations will be made.

Advertisement

Separating the roles of general manager and president of hockey operations creates a new structure in the Flyers front office. In their press release, the Flyers explained what each role will do.

The general manager, Brière, will be in charge of all hockey decisions such as signings, trades, and draft picks. Brière will also oversee scouting, player development, and roster construction. Meanwhile, as president of hockey operations, Jones will “lead the strategic direction for all aspects of the hockey operations department while collaborating on business goals.”

Brière has never held the GM title in an NHL front office outside of his interim stint over the past few months. Jones has never worked in a hockey front office.

» READ MORE: Danny Brière’s ‘fire for self-improvement’ has prepared him for his dream job with the Flyers

Since retiring, Brière has worked in various capacities throughout the Flyers organization, helping out with everything from scouting to player development to leading Comcast Spectacor’s ECHL team, the Maine Mariners. With the Mariners, Brière ran the day-to-day operations of the organization, serving as president and governor. Brière was heading towards the business side of hockey before a surprise invitation to interview for the Montreal Canadiens general manager job in 2021-22 changed his course. Since then, he has been striving to to become an NHL general manager.

Jones has been working as a radio and television broadcaster since 2002. He co-hosted the 94.1 WIP morning show with Angelo Cataldi and acted as Jim Jackson’s color commentator for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He also covers national games, including this year’s playoffs, for Turner Sports.