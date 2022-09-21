The Flyers announced three new additions to their hockey operations staff late Wednesday evening, hiring Tommy Alva as head athletic trainer, Jeff Taylor as physical therapist/rehab coordinator, and Gavin McClelland as data engineer, according to a team release.

Alva has spent 20 seasons in the NHL, including the last 11 as the Florida Panthers’ assistant athletic trainer, while Taylor worked the past two seasons in different capacities with the Los Angeles Dodgers. McClelland comes to the Flyers from SigmaPoint Technologies Inc., and will report to the director of analytics, Ian Anderson, “to build, manage and optimize the team’s data infrastructure.”

Earlier this summer, the Flyers hired Ian McKeown as their new vice president of athlete performance and wellness to oversee all matters related to training, sports medicine, rehabilitation, sports psychology, sports science, and nutrition.

Maybe the most interesting news item in the release, though, was found in the last paragraph, where the team revealed that former director of medical services Jim McCrossin would stay with the organization as a senior adviser within hockey operations.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise given that McCrossin and assistant athletic trainer Sal Raffa, are currently suing the team’s ownership in relation to their respective cancer diagnoses. The two allege that they were consistently exposed to dangerous carcinogens that were emitted from the Zamboni area, which is located near the training room at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees.

McCrossin, who has been with the team for 25 years, has developed myelofibrosis, a rare type of blood cancer that is considered incurable, while Raffa has essential thrombocythemia, a blood disease that also has no cure.

In April, McCrossin and Raffa sued Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Flyers and the Flyers Training Center, for negligence, strict liability, and loss of consortium. That case remains in early stages.

It is not yet known if Raffa will be retained by the organization.