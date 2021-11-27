The NHL announced Saturday afternoon that the New York Islanders games will be postponed through Nov. 30 due to the number of players they have in COVID-19 protocols. The Flyers were scheduled to host the Islanders on Nov. 30.

The decision was made after a player tested positive Saturday morning. The Islanders now have up to eight players in COVID-19 protocols with the possibility for additional cases due to the spread of the virus.

The Islanders (5-10-2) reached seven players on Wednesday, but two players came out by Friday. They are now back up to at least eight. Islanders players Adam Pelech, Andy Greene, Anders Lee, Kieffer Bellows, Ross Johnston and Zdeno Chara are currently among those in the protocols. Forward Josh Bailey was removed from the protocols on Friday but did not play in the Islanders’ 1-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Islanders’ and the NHLPA’s medical groups took part in the league’s decision. The NHL Is “reviewing and revising” the Islanders schedule, according to the press release. The Islanders game on Sunday against the New York Islanders has also been postponed.

The Flyers were scheduled to play the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, the Islanders on Tuesday and the New York Rangers on Wednesday. All tickets for the game against the Islanders will be valid once the new date is set. Those who purchased their tickets through the Flyers may also exchange their tickets for another game.