After catching an illness on the Flyers’ long road trip, Keith Yandle’s NHL-record iron man streak may be in danger.

Yandle, who has played 989 consecutive games,did not practice Thursday. While he returned to practice Friday, he skated on the fourth defensive pair. Interim coach Mike Yeo said he’s not ready to make any final calls about the lineup.

“Obviously, Keith was sick yesterday and missed practice,” Yeo said. “So wanted to get him out there and haven’t had a chance to talk to him and see how he did in practice today.”

If Yandle were to miss Saturday’s game, his streak, /which began in March of 2009, would come to an end.. He passed previous record holder, Doug Jarvis, on Jan. 25 against the New York Islanders. He is currently just 22 games ahead of Arizona’s Phil Kessel, who has played 967 straight games, meaning his record is safe for the rest of this season since the Coyotes only have 15 regular season games remaining.

Playing in five cities in eight days took its toll on the whole team, not just Yandle. The Flyers were finally starting to get healthy, but now the starting lineup is uncertain.

“We do have a couple of guys that are banged up and a couple of guys that are battling a little bit of sickness right now,” Yeo said. “So we’ll make a determination on lineup tomorrow.”

Oskar Lindblom missed Thursday’s practice for a maintenance day. He returned Friday and practiced with the second line. Nick Seeler and Travis Konecny sat out games during the trip but both played against Minnesota on Tuesday and have practiced the past few days. Carter Hart missed the final game of the trip and did not practice Thursday. He made it through Friday’s practice, but Yeo said he still has to talk to him to see if he’s good to go. Either way, Yeo plans for Hart and Martin Jones to split the weekend’s back-to-back.

While some of the Flyers are dealing with different health issues, others are returning. Nate Thompson, who had shoulder surgery in November, completed his second full practice with the team and will be available Saturday.

Scott Laughton was also cleared to play after passing his concussion test. However, Yeo said they’re being cautious. While Laughton is “itching” to get back out there and would like to play Saturday, Yeo said he won’t be available until possibly Sunday.

Making room

With Laughton and Thompson nearing returns and the arrival of recently-signed prospects Noah Cates and Ronnie Attard, the Flyers suddenly have a surplus of players. As a result, Hayden Hodgson acted as an extra at practice while Max Willman was sent to the Phantoms.

Yeo said he had a conversation with both players. He said even just participating in an NHL practice is a good opportunity for Hodgson, who only got back to the AHL this season after spending the previous three seasons in the ECHL.

Willman also made his way up from the ECHL to the AHL before making his NHL Debut this season. He’s now played 41 games at the NHL level, and he’s built up the Flyers’ trust in him. Yeo said he doesn’t know if Willman will get another recall this season, but said he saw a lot of good things from Willman and wants him to finish strong either way.

Breakaways

The Flyers host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7 p.m. ... In his second practice with the Flyers, Attard got some reps on the power play. Yeo said he hopes to see more of Attard’s shot. He added that one of the most important things he’s seen from Attard is his positive attitude. ... Yeo commended Morgan Frost for his play recently and said he and Owen Tippett have shown really good chemistry. ... Goalie Felix Sandström was sent back to the Phantoms.