Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom is waiting for things to start bouncing his way.

After scoring in the Flyers’ last three season openers, Lindblom took just one shot in the 2021-22 opener against the Canucks. It didn’t go in.

Despite taking 13 shots across the next nine games, Lindblom has yet to score a goal. It’s not that he hasn’t been playing well — his chances have been good ones that required difficult saves by opposing goalies — but he hasn’t gotten lucky on any of them.

» READ MORE: Hockey in Egypt? One National Guard unit's bond with their hometown Flyers

Last season, Lindblom had two goals by the 10th game and a total of four points. This season, he is stuck on a solitary point. That point came in the second game of the season against Seattle all the way back on Oct.18. Lindblom is the only one on his line without a goal. James van Riemsdyk has scored one and Scott Laughton has scored three, even though Laughton has attempted just three more shots than Lindblom.

Lindblom is taking comfort in the fact that he’s playing the right way and helping the team outside of the score.

“I mean, you want to score, but as long as you win games,” Lindblom said. “And hopefully one’s going to bounce in soon. So I just have to keep going and make sure we win games.”

Lindblom pointed out that his line had to go against the Washington Capitals’ top line. They “shut them down,” and, as they have much of the season, kept the puck in the offensive zone.

His teammates and coaches have also expressed confidence in Lindblom, pointing out that he is still working his way back from beating cancer. Coach Alain Vigneault said he sees him “finding his legs more” each game. Forward Sean Couturier said he’s been “solid” for the team all season.

“He does a lot of little things that many people don’t notice, but that make a huge difference in the game,” Couturier said. “He just needs to keep going, keep doing that and the bounces eventually will go his way.”

» READ MORE: Ex-Flyer Donald Brashear trying to be a role model for Philly youth

Wayne Simmonds returns

Couturier feels lucky he had the chance to become Wayne Simmonds’ friend while he was with the Flyers.

Simmonds, who was with the Flyers from 2012-2019, will return to Wells Fargo Center for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Couturier said he’s a guy who taught him a lot about being a leader.

“I think his attitude, his work ethic, the way he battled and went out there and played the game hard, he was one of the best teammates you could ask for,” Couturier said. “He was always there for you on and off the ice.”

Simmonds has played in all 13 games this season for the Maple Leafs. He has one goal, two assists and 11 penalty minutes.

Breakaways

Defenseman Ryan Ellis remains day-to-day. Vigneault said he will practice with the team tomorrow, and then they will decide if he will fly to Raleigh with the team. He said he thinks he’ll be ready to go in the “near future.” ... The Flyers host the Maple Leafs on Military Appreciation Night at 7:30 at the Wells Fargo Center. The Maple Leafs are 7-5-1.